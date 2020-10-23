Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,231 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

HXL opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

