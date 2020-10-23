Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $515.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.62 and a 200 day moving average of $468.37. Netflix has a 12 month low of $266.63 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

