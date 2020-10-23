Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $534.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $266.63 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

