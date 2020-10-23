Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $591.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $573.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NFLX opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.62 and a 200-day moving average of $468.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 12-month low of $266.63 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

