BMO Capital Markets Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $266.63 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

