Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $266.63 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

