Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 4.49% 3.67% 1.18%

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.23 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.31

Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 436 984 1046 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

