Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $660.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $650.00 to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $266.63 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

