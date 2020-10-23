IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,379 shares in the company, valued at $23,539,176.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,854,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,011 shares of company stock worth $181,802,734. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

