Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

