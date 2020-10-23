Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $174.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 73.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 48.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.