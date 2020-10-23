Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $670.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $670.00 price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $266.63 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.