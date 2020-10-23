$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $25.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.55 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.37. Netflix has a 52 week low of $266.63 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

