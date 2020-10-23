Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.74 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $25.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.55 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $485.23 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $266.63 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

