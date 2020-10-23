Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

