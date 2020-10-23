Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

