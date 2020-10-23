Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.37. Netflix has a 52 week low of $266.63 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.