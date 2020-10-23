Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,542.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,236.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.