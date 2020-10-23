Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,542.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,236.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

