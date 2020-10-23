Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

