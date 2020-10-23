Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is ($0.18). Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

RL opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.