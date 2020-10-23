Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $148.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -357.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $1,126,486.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $211,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

