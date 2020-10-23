Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.23. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $5.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $15.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $16.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $17.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $3.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $285.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $289.26.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $756,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $3,643,711. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 629.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 442,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

