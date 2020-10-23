Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after buying an additional 759,438 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 753,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

