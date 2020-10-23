Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

