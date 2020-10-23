MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 178,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

