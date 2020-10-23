Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,694 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

