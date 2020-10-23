Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

