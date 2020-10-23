Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

CLX opened at $209.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

