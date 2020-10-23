ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.