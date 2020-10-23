Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.74, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

