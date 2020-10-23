Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 4,826 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 45,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 44,577 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $13.80 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

