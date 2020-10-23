Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8,433.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 111.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 122,538 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 209.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.