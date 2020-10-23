Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

