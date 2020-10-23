Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,021 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

