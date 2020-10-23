Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

