Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $635.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
