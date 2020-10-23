Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $635.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

