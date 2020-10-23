Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 50,692 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.