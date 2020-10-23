Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.