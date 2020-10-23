KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.91 ($82.25).

KGX stock opened at €71.70 ($84.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.07 and its 200 day moving average is €60.49. KION GROUP AG has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

