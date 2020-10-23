Geng Lin Sells 718 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $127.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

