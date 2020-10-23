General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Guggenheim increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

