Asset Dedication LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

