Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

