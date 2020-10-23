Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 82,400 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.51% of Afya worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Afya by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,828 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 747.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 675,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.25 on Friday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

