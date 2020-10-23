Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 5,301 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,134,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

