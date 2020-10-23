Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 57,809 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Sempra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

