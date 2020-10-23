Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

AGIO stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.