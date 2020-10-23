Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Expedia Group by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 64,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.