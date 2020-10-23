Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 14,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.