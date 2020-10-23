Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.28 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

